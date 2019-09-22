Hurns (concussion) will remain in Dallas overnight Sunday to be evaluated by the Dolphins' medical staff, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Hurns left Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys in the first quarter due to a concussion and exited the stadium in an ambulance. Due to the tricky nature of head injuries, an estimated timetable for his recovery is difficult to discern. Hurns' injury leaves the Dolphins with only three healthy receivers on the roster -- DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Jakeem Grant -- so the team is a strong candidate to sign a wideout in the near future.