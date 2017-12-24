Dolphins' Alterraun Verner: Exits with hamstring injury
Verner injured his hamstring and is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Dolphins were already playing without starting cornerback Cordrea Tankersly (ankle), and Verner's absence will further diminish their depth at the position. The severity of Verner's injury isn't clear.
