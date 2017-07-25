Verner was signed by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Verner was released by the Buccaneers in February after notching a career-low 16 tackles in 16 games throughout the 2016 season. He also added just 11 total passes defensed and two interceptions during the last two seasons combined. He'll have a solid shot at making the Dolphins' final roster, but Byron Maxwell (ankle), Xavien Howard and Bobby McCain will likely be ahead of Verner on the Week 1 depth chart.