Dolphins' Andre Branch: Active for Sunday night
Branch (groin) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.
Branch has had a nice season thus far, trailing only Cameron Wake for most sacks on the team with three. He will look to put pressure on Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday Night Football.
