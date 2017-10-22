Branch (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Branch posted three tackles (two solo) and a sack in a Week 3 matchup with the Jets. With only eight tackles (six solo) through five games, his fantasy value lies in his ability to get to the quarterback, so he should only be considered for fantasy lineups in deeper leagues.

