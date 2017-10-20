Dolphins' Andre Branch: Draws questionable tag
Branch (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguaro of the Miami Herald reports.
While Branch missed practice on Wednesday, the Clemson product turned around and logged two full sessions Thursday and Friday. We'd be surprised if he isn't given the green light to play prior to kickoff.
More News
-
Dolphins' Andre Branch: Re-signing with Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Andre Branch: Miami wants him back•
-
Dolphins' Andre Branch: Solid contributor for Miami•
-
Dolphins' Andre Branch: Has been impressive•
-
Dolphins' Andre Branch: Joins Dolphins on one-year deal•
-
Jaguars aiming for DE Andre Branch to return by Week 4•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...