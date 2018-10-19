Dolphins' Andre Branch: Healthy to enter Week 7
Branch (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Branch has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering knee injury, but seems to be nearing a return to health. The depth defensive lineman and special teams player is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Lions.
