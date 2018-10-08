Branch (knee) was held out of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Branch has now missed two games due to his knee injury and is expected back in the next couple weeks. A depth defensive lineman and special teams player, Branch's absence hasn't hurt the Dolphins much. Jonathan Woodyard and Charles Harris will figure to continue seeing a few extra snaps as long as Branch remains out.

More News
Our Latest Stories