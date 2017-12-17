Branch (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Bills.

The 28-year-old defensive lineman played 50 snaps in defense in the Week 14 win over the Patriots, but he was only able to turn in one limited Friday practice this week. Branch has 20 tackles and four sacks this season opposite Cameron Wake, and his absence should open up a starting opportunity for 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris.