Dolphins' Andre Branch: Inactive in Week 15
Branch (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Bills.
The 28-year-old defensive lineman played 50 snaps in defense in the Week 14 win over the Patriots, but he was only able to turn in one limited Friday practice this week. Branch has 20 tackles and four sacks this season opposite Cameron Wake, and his absence should open up a starting opportunity for 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.