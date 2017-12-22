Dolphins' Andre Branch: Listed as questionable
Branch (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Branch's potential availability for Sunday's matchup remains up in the air after practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week. If he ultimately misses a second consecutive game, Charles Harris would likely draw the start at defensive end across from Cameron Wake.
