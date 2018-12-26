Branch did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Branch has dealt with a handful of knee issues over the course of the season and is seemingly dealing with another knee injury at the moment. His absence from practice suggests there's still ground to be made up before convincing the medical staff that he's good to go for Sunday's game. If he can't go, Jonathan Woodard could see a small uptick in playing time.

