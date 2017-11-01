Branch (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Branch was able to practice with limitations ahead of Week 8's matchup with the Ravens, but he was still inactive when the game rolled around. Therefore, there isn't much reason for optimism that he'll return, and Branch hasn't been performing at a level worthy of fantasy owners' attention anyway.

