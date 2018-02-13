Branch said Saturday that he's "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from Jan. 31 surgery to address an unspecified knee injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Branch called the surgery "much needed" after the knee injury proved to be a hindrance during the 2017 season, with the defensive end regressing to 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games after producing 49 stops and 5.5 sacks over 16 games in his first campaign in South Florida. Though the 29-year-old was non-committal when asked if he would take part in the Dolphins' offseason program, he's not expected to face many restrictions by the time training camp opens.