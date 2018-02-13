Dolphins' Andre Branch: Progressing well following surgery
Branch said Saturday that he's "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from Jan. 31 surgery to address an unspecified knee injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Branch called the surgery "much needed" after the knee injury proved to be a hindrance during the 2017 season, with the defensive end regressing to 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games after producing 49 stops and 5.5 sacks over 16 games in his first campaign in South Florida. Though the 29-year-old was non-committal when asked if he would take part in the Dolphins' offseason program, he's not expected to face many restrictions by the time training camp opens.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...