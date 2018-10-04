Branch (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Branch was originally given a timetable of 2-to-4 weeks when he originally suffered the knee injury, so Week 5 would be the first time the Dolphins believe they have a shot at getting Branch back. Branch has been primarily used as a special teams player, so while a limited practice suggests he is close to full health, the team likely won't be any rush to get him back on the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories