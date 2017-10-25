Branch (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Branch was able to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday as well, but it'll likely be a game-time decision to see whether he'll be healthy enough to play. His main contributions come in pass-rush situations, as he has three sacks through six games. However, his inconsistency takes away from his long-term fantasy value.