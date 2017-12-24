Dolphins' Andre Branch: Ready to play
Branch (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Branch seems to have recovered from the mysterious knee injury that prevented him from playing last week against the Bills. While he should reassume his spot in the starting lineup Sunday, it isn't certain if Branch will be operating under any limitations.
