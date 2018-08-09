Dolphins' Andre Branch: Turning heads at camp
Branch has been impressing through the early portions of training camp, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Branch reportedly "looks so much better than last year" which is likely the result of getting back to full health following a nagging knee injury. Most of Branch's early success has come against second unit players, so the real test will come in the preseason. If Branch does make the team heading into the regular season, expect him to serve mostly as a specials teamer.
