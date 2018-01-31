Branch underwent successful surgery Wednesday to address an undisclosed injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Though Branch didn't specify what part of the body required surgery, it's believed the procedure addressed the knee injury that forced him to miss time during the 2017 season. After signing a three-year, $24 million contract prior to last season, Branch was a disappointment while playing through the knee issue, producing 4.5 sacks and 23 tackles in 14 games. It's expected that the surgery will put the 28-year-old at full strength by the time training camp commences.