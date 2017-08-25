Dolphins' Andrew Franks: Hits 56-yarder in dress rehearsal
Franks converted his only field-goal attempt during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
The Dolphins were able to get into the end zone five times Thursday, which contributed to Franks' low usage. However, the third-year kicker was perfect on all of his PATs and looked plenty ready for the regular season after sending a 56-yarder through the uprights just before halftime.
