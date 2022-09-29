Van Ginkle (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Van Ginkle is a late addition to Miami's injury report due to an illness. He handled a season-high 22 percent of defensive snaps during Week 3's win over the Bills, when he recorded three tackles (one solo).
