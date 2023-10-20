Van Ginkel (llness) is good to go for Sunday night's matchup with the Eagles, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Van Ginkel popped up on the injury report after missing Thursday's practice. However, he logged a full workload Friday, so it looks like he has moved past the issue. Barring any setbacks, he is expected to take on his usual workload at linebacker.
