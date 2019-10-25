Van Ginkel (foot) could return from injured reserve this season, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Brian Flores said Van Ginkel is "not quite there yet, but he's working his way back." The rookie fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin landed on injured reserve prior to the season opener with the foot injury, but there's still a chance he could make his NFL debut in 2019.

