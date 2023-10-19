Van Ginkel (illness) did not participate at practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
He hasn't missed a game yet this season, but Van Ginkel's availability for Week 7 now seems to be in jeopardy. To avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend, he'll likely need to practice in full Friday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Tallies sack No. 4•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Notches two sacks•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Likely to start Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Returning to Miami•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Set to play Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Added to injury report•