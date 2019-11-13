Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Designated to return
Van Ginkel (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, meaning he's one of two players the Dolphins designated to return from IR, Alain Poupart of the team's official site reports.
This opens the three-week window for the Dolphins to activate Van Ginkel from IR, and the rookie fifth-rounder could return as soon as Sunday against the Bills. The Dolphins' brass is likely excited to see what Van Ginkel can bring to the table at the top level after compiling 59 tackles -- 9.5 for a loss -- and 5.5 sacks over 12 games during his senior year at Wisconsin.
