Van Ginkel has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game versus the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Van Ginkel started in place of Kyle Van Noy (groin) on Sunday, but now he's done for the day as well. Sam Eguavoen is expected to see an increase in usage for the rest of the game. Van Ginkel will aim to clear the league's concussion protocol by the Week 8 matchup against the Rams.