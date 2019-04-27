Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: From Wisconsin to South Beach
The Dolphins selected Van Ginkel in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 151st overall.
Van Ginkel transferred to Wisconsin after beginning his career at South Dakota, where he was a backfield terror off the edge. As a Badger, he picked up 12.0 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in two years and was named Third-Team All-Big Ten as a senior. Van Ginkel tested extremely well at the combine with jumps and agility drills all in the 82nd percentile or better. He'll likely start out as a special teamer, but the instincts and athleticism are strong enough to where he's worth a fifth-round gamble.
