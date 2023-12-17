Van Ginkel (oblique) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Van Ginkel was able to log a full week of limited practices and will be able to take the field in Week 15. The Wisconsin product has been a key piece of the Dolphins' linebacker corps this season and should remain so Sunday.
