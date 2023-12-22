Van Ginkel (oblique) was a full participant at the Dolphins' practice Friday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.
Van Ginkel opened the week as a limited participant at Miami's first two practice sessions due to an oblique injury, but he's now ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys. The linebacker has recorded 20 tackles as well as a pick-six over the last five contests.
