The Dolphins placed Van Ginkel (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick projected to begin his career with the Dolphins as a special-teams asset and work to develop into a contributor on defense. A foot injury appears to have delayed those plans, and Van Ginkel will now likely spend the 2019 campaign on IR.

