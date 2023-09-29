Van Ginkel will likely start in Sunday's game at Buffalo, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

First-rounder Jaelan Phillips (oblique) has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Bills, and Van Ginkel figures to be the next man up at outside linebacker opposite Bradley Chubb. In what could very easily turn into a shootout, Van Ginkel will probably see ample pass-rushing opportunities in Week 4.