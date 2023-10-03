Van Ginkel logged five tackles (four solo) including two sacks during the teams 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Van Ginkel saw increased playing time with Jalaen Phillips (oblique) not playing and had his most productive outing of the season despite the blowout loss. If Phillips is forced to miss another game, the 28-year-old could be in line for a bigger role once again.
