Coach Brian Flores said that Van Ginkel is out of the concussion protocol, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Van Ginkel logged a full practice session Wednesday, making this announcement from Flores little more than a formality. Barring any sort of setback between now and Sunday, Van Ginkel appears ready to suit up against the Rams, having been afforded extra time to recuperate off of Miami's Week 7 bye.
More News
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Done for day•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Exits game Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Shows promise in rookie season•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Reinstated from IR•