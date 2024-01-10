Van Ginkel (foot) was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins on Tuesday.
Van Ginkel suffered a season-ending foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills and he'll now officially be sidelined for the postseason. The linebacker appeared in all 17 of the team's regular season games this year, recording 69 tackles, including 6.0 sacks, while also adding a pick-six, eight pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
