Van Ginkel tallied 10 tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup during Sunday's 22-20 victory over Dallas.

Van Ginkel had his first double-digit tackling day of the season and brought his sack total to six across 15 appearances, while playing a key role in Sunday's win. That's already a career-high mark in terms of sacks, while over the final two games of the regular season Van Ginkel needs just six more tackles to tie his previous best of 71. He'll have one such opportunity at Baltimore in Week 17.