Van Ginkel (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Brian Flores said Monday that the 25-year-old was still in the concussion protocol, but he was able to practice with no limitations Wednesday. Van Ginkel sustained the concussion during the Week 6 win over the Jets, but it appears he won't miss any games due to the well-timed bye week.
