Van Ginkel (appendix) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Patriots, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Van Ginkel had his appendix removed at the end of August and was able to log limited practices Wednesday-Friday. However, his status for Week 1 remains in doubt. If he's unable to suit up, Trey Flowers would be the Dolphins' top outside linebacker behind Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram.