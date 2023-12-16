Watch Now:

Van Ginkel (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Van Ginkel was a limited participant in all three practices this week and has a chance to play Sunday. The 2019 fifth-round pick has 51 tackles (31 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown over 13 games this season.

