Van Ginkel is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Buffalo due to a foot injury.
Van Ginkel tallied a solo tackle to begin Sunday's matchup, but it's unclear whether he'll be available down the stretch after sustaining a foot injury in the third quarter. Melvin Ingram could see increased playing time if Van Ginkel is unable to return.
