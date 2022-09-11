Van Ginkel (appendix) is active Sunday against the Patriots.
Van Ginkel had an appendectomy in late August and logged limited practices throughout the week. Now fully recovered, he should provide depth at Linebacker for the team Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Questionable for season opener•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Undergoes appendectomy•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Active in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Limited at Friday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Wraps up moderate breakout campaign•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Two sacks against Raiders•