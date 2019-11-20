Play

Van Ginkel was reinstated from injured reserve Wednesday, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Van Ginkel has yet to make his NFL debut but figures to do so in the coming weeks after he was activated off IR, fully recovered from a foot injury that has kept him on the shelf since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

