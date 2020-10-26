Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Van Ginkel is making progress but remains in concussion protocol, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Van Ginkel still has plenty of time to clear the league's protocol and return to the lineup this Sunday against the Rams. If he's able to get back in the fold, his role will depend on whether Kyle Van Noy (groin) does the same. If Van Noy misses another week, Van Ginkel could start Sunday, but the second-year linebacker out of Wisconsin is in line for a decent workload either way.