The Dolphins are re-signing Van Ginkel on Tuesday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Van Ginkel has played every regular-season game for Miami in three straight seasons, while handling roles on both defense and special teams. It makes sense for the Dolphins to prioritize retaining such a reliable, versatile veteran, though for fantasy purposes he doesn't carry much value outside of deep IDP formats.
