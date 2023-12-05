Van Ginkel recorded five tackles (four solo) and an interception which he returned for a touchdown in Sunday's 45-15 win at Washington.

Late in the first quarter, Van Ginkel read a screen pass drawn up for Jahan Dotson like a book, caught the ball himself and took it back about thirty yards in the other direction for a touchdown, extending the Dolphins' lead to 17-0. He's on pace for a career season in the sack department, but playing opposite Bradley Chubb means there normally aren't enough sacks to go around for Van Ginkel to be a consistent IDP option.