Van Ginkel (illness) is listed as active for Thursday's contest against the Dolphins.
Van Ginkel has managed to suit up for every game this season and he will once again be available for the Dolphins. The 27-year-old linebacker will figure to see snaps on special teams as well as on defense in relief of Melvin Ingram on Thursday night against the Bengals.
