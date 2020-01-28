Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Shows promise in rookie season
Van Ginkel accumulated 15 tackles (11 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery across six regular-season games in 2019.
The rookie fifth-round pick began the season on injured reserve due to a foot issue. His role on defense ramped up upon his return to the field Week 12, culminating in a six-tackle performance during the season finale against New England, in which Van Ginkel handled 98 percent of snaps on defense. He'll benefit from another offseason to develop in Miami.
