Van Ginkel racked up three solo tackles, one sack and one pass defensed during Sunday's 31-16 win over the Giants.

Van Ginkel made an impact all over the field in Miami's decisive Week 5 victory, again rewarding fantasy managers who trusted him in IDP formats. It's worth noting that Van Ginkel's fantasy success has been reliant on pass-rush efficiency that may not be sustainable, but he will have a prime opportunity to keep up his momentum Week 6 against Carolina.