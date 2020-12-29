Van Ginkel recorded eight tackles (seven solo), two sacks and a pass defensed across 56 defensive snaps in Saturday's win over the Raiders.
The second-year linebacker logged his first sack since Week 5, bringing his season-total to 4.5. His eight tackles in the contest were also a single-game career high. He'll look to finish out the season strong Sunday at Buffalo.
