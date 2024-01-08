Van Ginkel (foot) will be out for the rest of the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's still not clear whether or not Van Ginkel will need to undergo surgery to address his foot injury. With Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (knee) both also out for the rest of the year, Melvin Ingram is the next man up on the edge for the Dolphins.
