Van Ginkel (foot) won't return to Sunday's game against the Bills.
Van Ginkel went down early in the third quarter Sunday and went straight to the locker room afterward. He'll be unavailable for the remainder of the regular-season finale, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the playoffs next weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Questionable to return•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Outstanding in win over Cowboys•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Healthy ahead of Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Going to play•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel: Scores pick-six at Washington•