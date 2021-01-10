Van Ginkel had 48 tackles (29 solo), 5.5 sacks, four defended passes, three forced fumbles and one fumble which he recovered for a touchdown across 16 games in 2020.

Van Ginkel spent most of his rookie season in 2019 dealing with a foot injury, ultimately only suiting up for six contests, but he emerged as a consistent contributor on defense while playing a full 16-game slate in 2020. The second-year pro usually lingered around 50 percent of defensive snaps per game, though he jumped into a starting role (80-plus percent of snaps) during the final four games of the regular season. Given the ability Van Ginkel demonstrated as a pass rusher this season, he'll need to be monitored as a potential breakout candidate for 2021.